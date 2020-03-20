Quantcast

Lawyer disbarred for dishonest transactions with former client

By: Louis Krauss March 20, 2020

Montgomery County lawyer Jonathan C. Dailey was disbarred Wednesday by the Maryland Court of Appeals, which found that Bailey solicited $27,000 from a former client for his own use after telling the client that the money would be an investment in his payday in a separate case. Dailey was admitted to the Maryland bar in 1995 ...

