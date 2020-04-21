Hogan: going pants-less is not part of executive orders

Pants are not optional during the pandemic.

That’s the word from Gov Larry Hogan, who during a moment of levity on ABC’s “The View,” was asked about a recent humorous post on social media from the Taneytown Police Department.

“This isn’t part of any executive orders on our part,” a laughing Hogan said after being asked by host Whoopi Goldberg about the police post. “I’m hoping he was wearing a mask at the time.”

“Apparently, there’s somebody in this small town who keeps going to check his mail without any pants on,” said Hogan. “On the other hand, I think it’s probably going to help with social distancing because people are going to stay away six feet away from him.”

Last week, the department posted a cryptic warning to an unnamed fictional person who apparently likes to make his postal runs sans trousers. The message ends “this is your final warning.”

The post got national coverage but was meant only in jest and was not prompted by an actual event or person.

The department has a reputation for using its social media presence both to inform and entertain.

Despite the post not being about an actual person, Hogan and Goldberg managed to have a good laugh at it.

“He should probably put his pants on,” said Hogan. “At least he’s not getting people crowded around him. He’s probably being safe and not catching the coronavirus.”