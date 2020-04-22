Quantcast

Cole Medical acquired by Federated Healthcare Supply

By: Daily Record Staff April 22, 2020

Cole Medical Inc., a Sykesville-based supplier of medical and surgical supplies and capital equipment to physician offices, ambulatory surgery centers and other alternate site health care providers, Wednesday was acquired by Federated Healthcare Supply Holdings Inc. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Marty Cole, president of Cole Medical, will remain active with FHS. The deal marks the ...

