Quantcast

WYPR’s Midday receives regional Edward R. Murrow Award

By: Daily Record Staff May 12, 2020

National Public Radio affiliate WYPR’s Midday was honored with the Radio Television Digital News Association’s (RTDNA) 2020 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for its Oct. 18, 2019, broadcast memorializing Congressman Elijah E. Cummings, who died the previous day at the age of 68. Midday Host and Executive Producer Tom Hall, Senior Producer Rob Sivak, Producers Cianna Greaves and Kathleen ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo