Quantcast

Dixon maintains lead in troubled Baltimore mayoral primary

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer June 3, 2020

Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon is poised to get her old job back if an early, but substantial, lead in the Democratic primary holds up. As of Wednesday afternoon the latest voter tallies from the Maryland Board of Elections showed Dixon, who had not declared victory by deadline, earned 30% of ballots in the mayor's race, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo