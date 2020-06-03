Quantcast

Dixon takes early lead in Democratic mayoral race too close to call

By: Associated Press Regina Garcia and Brian Witte June 3, 2020

The race for the Democratic nomination for Baltimore mayor was too close to call Tuesday. Based on the roughly 76,000 votes that were counted as of 2 a.m. Wednesday, former Mayor Sheila Dixon was leading the race, followed by City Council President Brandon Scott and former U.S. Treasury Department Undersecretary for Domestic Finance Mary Miller. More ...

