Sinclair celebrates Md.’s graduating seniors during COVID-19 pandemic

By: Daily Record Staff June 3, 2020

Hunt Valley-based Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. took to the airways on WBFF-TV, channel 45 to celebrate Maryland’s graduating high school and college classes of 2020 whose in-person graduations were cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Every year, tens of thousands gather across Maryland to celebrate their major life milestone of graduation from high school ...

