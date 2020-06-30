Quantcast

Comcast Business named approved vendor in Md.

By: Daily Record Staff June 30, 2020

Comcast Business Tuesday earned approved vendor status in Maryland, allowing state and local government agencies to purchase data services and access Comcast Business' network. Under the terms of the five-year agreement, Comcast Business will provide state agencies and municipalities with its full suite of data networking products and services. Comcast Business serves 20 of the nation's top 25 markets ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo