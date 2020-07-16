Anita Sheckells | KatzAbosch

Anita Sheckells, a director at KatzAbosch, was named to the board of directors of the Community Action Council of Howard County, the county’s designated anti-poverty organization.

Sheckells works in consulting and planning for closely-held businesses. A dedicated professional, she holds the prestigious distinction of Certified Construction Industry Financial Professional, a certification held by less than 50 professionals in Maryland and less than 1,000 professionals in the United States.

As a subject matter expert in construction accounting, she is instrumental in KatzAbosch’s vision to create, grow and protect asset value as it relates to both clients and staff and we are thrilled she will lend such talents to CAC.

