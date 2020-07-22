Kate Campbell Stevenson

Singer/Actor/Producer

Women: Back to the Future

What do you consider your most significant professional accomplishment?

My work as a lifelong women’s and girls’ advocate using leadership theater arts as an effective tool to educate and fight for equal access, equal pay and equal opportunities. For more than 35 years my performances, workshops, public appearances and mentoring continue to enlighten and enrich local, state, and national audiences encouraging women and girls to recognize and own their power to improve our world.

Please share about your commitment to mentoring and the impact it has had on your life.

It’s important for me to link my good fortune with the next generation. It’s gratifying to help people of all ages build confidence and problem-solving techniques to reach their personal or professional goals.

Please share about your community service and why you make the time to give back.

Community service is in my DNA. I was raised in a small Midwestern town, and my parents were my greatest role models. Through them I learned that sharing one’s time and talent builds a meaningful life. From a young age I experienced the joy of people working together to create an inclusive community. … The transformational power of the arts builds family, friendship and new opportunities to serve.

It is so important that our young people understand that there are strong women leaders out there every day, making changes in the world, working for all of us, and we need to recognize him.”