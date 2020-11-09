Quantcast

Appellate brief writing tips from top Md. judges

By: Paul Mark Sandler November 9, 2020

The primary function of the appellate court is to consider errors of law committed by the trial judge. Advocacy in the appellate court is an art unto itself. John W. Davis, Esq., a great appellate advocate, once remarked that if fish could talk no one would ask an angler how to catch a fish. But ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo