Gilchrist to build hospice center at Memorial Stadium site

By: Daily Record Staff November 10, 2020

Gilchrist, Maryland’s largest provider of serious illness and end-of-life care, has broken ground on a new hospice center that will allow for the relocation of its existing Baltimore facility. The new 30,000 square-foot Gilchrist Center Baltimore, situated on 1.5 acres at Stadium Place on East 33rd Street, will contain 18 private adult and four pediatric suites for ...

