Jessica Smith Hebron | Young Audiences/Arts For Learning,

Young Audiences/Arts For Learning , the Baltimore-based nonprofit that transforms student learning through the arts across Maryland, hired Jessica Smith Hebron as its new chief program officer.

Hebron’s strong experience as a master teaching artist, arts manager and entrepreneur uniquely positions her to supervise meaningful programs that ignite learning.

As the chief program officer, Hebron will lead Young Audiences’ strategic development of innovative programs that use the arts to spark student learning, curiosity, and expression while enhancing existing programs and building relationships with educators across the state.

Prior to joining Young Audiences, Jessica was the interim executive director of Prince George’s African-American Museum and Cultural Center and served as children’s program coordinator for Busboys and Poets. She is also the owner and founder of Culture Kingdom Kids LLC, which delivers innovative and empowering children’s events with a cultural twist.

