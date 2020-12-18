Quantcast

BGE providing $15M to assist small businesses with COVID-19 challenges

By: Daily Record Staff December 18, 2020

BGE announced it is pledging $15 million to assist small businesses with COVID-19 relief and recovery.  Starting in January 2021, eligible businesses located in BGE’s central Maryland service area can begin applying for BGE Energizing Small Business Grants of up to $20,000 each. The grants program is a multi-year commitment and is expected to run through ...

