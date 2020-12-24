Quantcast

Mnuchin urged by Democrats to stand down on Fannie, Freddie

By: Bloomberg By Jesse Westbrook December 24, 2020

Democratic lawmakers Maxine Waters and Sherrod Brown have a message for Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin: Stand down on making big changes to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac before the Trump administration ends. House Financial Services Committee Chair Waters and Brown, the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, said it would be a mistake to pursue ...

