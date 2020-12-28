Quantcast

Novavax begins phase 3 vaccine trial in U.S.

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter December 28, 2020

Novavax announced on Monday that it will enroll up to 30,000 volunteers in the United States and Mexico to participate in its phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial. The Gaithersburg-based company will become the fifth to begin phase 3 trials in the U.S. Novavax already has a phase 3 trial underway in the United Kingdom, with phase 1 and 2 trials ongoing ...

