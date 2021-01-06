Quantcast

Marriott International signs milestone branded residential project in Vietnam

By: Daily Record Staff January 6, 2021

Bethesda-based hotel giant Marriott International Inc. Wednesday announced a milestone agreement with Vietnam-based real estate firm Masterise Homes to develop a dual-branded residential and officetel project in Ho Chi Minh City. According to the Savills International Development Consultancy, the agreement marks the largest hotel-branded residential project announced to date worldwide, with close to 4,200 residential and officetel units. ...

