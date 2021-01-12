Quantcast

Supreme Court declines ex-Md. officer’s First Amendment appeal

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 12, 2021

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a former Maryland Natural Resources Police officer’s claims he was fired in retaliation for exercising his constitutional right to speak in criticizing an MNRP captain’s behavior and was denied his statutory right to carry a gun as a retired law enforcement officer. The justices Monday let stand without ...

