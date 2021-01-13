Quantcast

US budget deficit up 60.7% in first 3 months of budget year

By: Associated Press Martin Crutsinger January 13, 2021

WASHINGTON — The U.S. government's deficit in the first three months of the budget year was a record-breaking $572.9 billion, 60.7% higher than the same period a year ago, as spending to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic surged while revenue declined. The Treasury Department reported Wednesday that three months into the budget year, the deficit was ...

