LifeBridge Health opens emergency department, specialty clinics at Grace Medical Center

By: Daily Record Staff January 19, 2021

Fourteen months after acquiring the former Bon Secours Baltimore Hospital, LifeBridge Health Tuesday debuted a brand-new emergency department as well as renovated primary care/specialty care clinics and surgery suite at Grace Medical Center in west Baltimore. The new ED opened its first full day Tuesday with the renovated primary and specialty clinics opening the week of ...

