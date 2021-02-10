Quantcast

UM Upper Chesapeake Health opens COVID-19 infusion center

By: Daily Record Staff February 10, 2021

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH) opened a COVID-19 Infusion Center on the UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center’s Bel Air campus to provide monoclonal antibody treatments to certain people with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk for serious illness. If given within 10 days of symptom onset, monoclonal antibody treatments have demonstrated the ...

