Marketing Agency MGH moving to Hunt Valley Towne Centre

By: Daily Record Staff February 18, 2021

Mid-Atlantic developer Greenberg Gibbons Thursday announced that MGH, a full-service marketing communications agency, will be moving its headquarters to a 20,000-square-foot office space at Hunt Valley Towne Centre. MGH will be relocating from its current location in Owings Mills to the second level of the center on Main Street. MGH specializes in an array of marketing services ...

