US jobless claims rise to 861,000 as layoffs stay high

By: Daily Record Staff Christopher Rugaber February 18, 2021

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid rose last week to 861,000, evidence that layoffs remain painfully high despite a steady drop in the number of confirmed viral infections. Applications from laid-off workers rose 13,000 from the previous week, which was revised sharply higher, the Labor Department said Thursday. Before the virus erupted ...

