Coppin St. launches Center for Strategic Entrepreneurship

By: Daily Record Staff March 12, 2021

Coppin State University’s College of Business launched the Center for Strategic Entrepreneurship (CSE), a project designed to help foster business and the entrepreneurial startup ecosystem in west Baltimore. The CSE is a state-of-the-art innovation and information hub for entrepreneurs, startups and small business owners. Currently operating virtually to comply with COVID-19 restrictions, the CSE will occupy ...

