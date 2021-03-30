Quantcast

Editorial Advisory Board: Suspending driver’s licenses for overdue child support

By: Editorial Advisory Board March 30, 2021

In Maryland -- as with the majority of states -- residents with child support orders who are in arrears with mandated child support risk a suspension of their driver’s license.  Codified in Family Law Article Sec. 10-119 with interlocking Transportation Sections 16-203 and 16-208, a child support obligor may have their driver’s license suspended--perhaps indefinitely. A bill in the General Assembly (HB 580/SB 403) –introduced by Del. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo