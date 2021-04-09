Quantcast

Judge rules in favor of businesses challenging COVID orders

By: Associated Press April 9, 2021

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — A Kentucky judge on Friday temporarily blocked applying some of the state's pandemic-related restrictions to several restaurants and breweries challenging the governor's actions. Scott County Circuit Judge Brian Privett said in his narrowly tailored order that the rights of those businesses have been harmed by the restrictions. His order applies only to the ...

