The Daily Record announces 2021 Health Care Heroes

The Daily Record has announced the 2021 Health Care Heroes award winners.

Health Care Heroes will be presented to individuals and organizations in the following categories: Advancements and Innovation in Health Care, Community Outreach/Education Hero, COVID-19 Hero, Lifetime Achievement, Nurse of the Year, Nurse Practitioner of the Year, Physician Assistant of the Year, Physician of the Year and Workplace Wellness Program of the Year.

“The 2021 Health Care Heroes have faced incredible challenges, and they never give up. Their knowledge, skills and leadership are also making a significant impact on patients, families, the industry and the community,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, senior group publisher of The Daily Record. “Our Health Care Heroes are outstanding, and we thank them for all they do to provide quality health care in Maryland and beyond.”

The 2021 Health Care Heroes will be presented on June 24 at an online celebration starting at 9 a.m. at https://thedailyrecord.com/health-care-heroes/. Each of the winners will be celebrated for their achievements through video storytelling. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in the program with their congratulations and cheers using social media platforms from their homes or offices. For tickets, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/health-care-heroes/. The event hashtag is #TDRevents.

Honorees will be profiled in a special magazine that will be inserted into the June 25 issue of The Daily Record and will be available online at www.TheDailyRecord.com.

The Social Media Sponsor is Keswick. The Celebration Sponsor is Epsilon Registration. Maryland Hospital Association is the Event Partner. For more information about sponsorships and tickets for The Daily Record’s 2021 Health Care Heroes Awards, visit www.TheDailyRecord.com.