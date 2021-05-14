Christine W. Gernhart

Veterinarian/Owner Timonium

Animal Hospital

What have you had to change during the past year to make sure you were still “serving” even if the approach had to change?

The past year has been a grave challenge to veterinary medicine. The number of sick patients has severely increased, our staff numbers were decreased continually by possible exposures or real exposures, we were forced too work curbside and it seems every person in Maryland decided to get a new puppy.

We have been working very long hours under the most adverse conditions and staff moral has been incredibly difficult to maintain. My staff however, has risen to every challenge the pandemic threw at us.

How do you define mentoring and what steps do you take to ensure it is a priority and just part of your job duties?

Mentoring in my career has many layers. We work hard to guide our new graduates and build their self-esteem and technical abilities until they are ready to handle things on their own. Next layer is my technical staff. We face constant training to give them quality of life at work, with new and exciting challenges each day.