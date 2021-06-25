5 judges, 1 attorney vie for Maryland Court of Appeals seat

Five judges and an attorney are vying for a seat on Maryland’s top court that will become vacant when Judge Mary Ellen Barbera reaches the state’s mandatory judicial retirement age of 70 on Sept. 10.

The applicants for the coming Courts of Appeals vacancy are Montgomery County Circuit Court Judges Anne Korbel Albright and Sharon Veronica Burrell; Maryland District Court Judge Jeannie Eun-Kyung Cho of Montgomery County; Court of Special Appeals Judges Steven Bennett Gould and Terrence Mark Ranco Zic; and attorney James Bradford McCullough of Lerch, Early & Brewer Chtd. in Bethesda.

The six applicants met a Thursday deadline for filing their applications. They will be vetted by the Appellate Judicial Nominating Commission, which will winnow the list and submit recommendations for selection to Gov. Larry Hogan in early August.

Hogan is not bound to nominate the judge from the submitted list, though it is gubernatorial custom. The nominee will be subject to Senate confirmation.

Barbera, who serves as chief judge, holds the seat on the seven-member high court reserved for an attorney or judge who resides in Montgomery County. Her retirement will also give Hogan the opportunity to name the Court of Appeals’ next chief judge.