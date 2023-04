Nonlawyers doing legal work gets Colorado’s approval

— Colorado allows certain nonlawyers to do legal work.

— Kosovo’s ex-president faces murder and torture charges.

— Could you be an impartial juror after seeing autopsy photos of children?

— Did slip-and-fall cases spur a Ponzi scheme in Las Vegas?