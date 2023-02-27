Yale wins for choosiest law school

Today is Monday, the 101st anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Leser v. Garnett, a Maryland case in which the justices upheld the validity of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women the right to vote.

Here are some other news items.

— Yale emerges as choosiest law school.

— Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts files trademark application.

— Italy seeks to prosecute alleged killers of immigrant women who refused arranged marriages.

— Montenegro remains a judge short in its bid for European Union membership.