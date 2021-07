In this edition of “Off The Record,” Howard County Executive Calvin Ball talks with Sloane Brown about the challenges of his first 2½ years in office, particularly those of the past year and a half. Topics including the importance of attending to both the physical and mental health of county residents, the needs of local schools and its students, and that sometimes it’s equally important for those in charge to admit they’re feeling vulnerable, too.

This item is part of The Daily Record’s video series, Off the Record with Sloane Brown.