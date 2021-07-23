Cindy Ariosa

Senior Vice President, Regional Manager

Long & Foster

With nearly 30 years of real estate experience, Cindy Ariosa brings a wealth of knowledge her role as senior vice president and regional manager, overseeing more than 35 Long & Foster offices in Baltimore and western Maryland.

Ariosa joined Long & Foster in 2000 when her previous real estate brokerage joined the company. In her role, she provides support for branch management as well as morethan 2,200 sales associates. She specializes in the areas of business development, coaching, technology, company growth and retention.

Ariosa began her career with Grempler Realty in 1988. She became a branch manager for Coldwell Banker Grempler in 1999.

A 1983 graduate of Towson University, Ariosa has received numerous awards. She was named Realtor of the Year in 2004 and to the Swanepoel Power 200 in 2015 which recognizes the most influential individuals in the real estate industry.

She is on the board of directors for the Greater Baltimore Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Maryland Association of Realtors. She’s the vice-chairman of the board of directors for MRIS, the largest multiple listing serves in the United States serving on the executive committee as well.