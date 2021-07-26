Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

CBRE Global Investors acquires 890K SF logistics asset in Md. (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff July 26, 2021

A fund sponsored by CBRE Global Investors has acquired an 889,608-square-foot bulk logistics property in Aberdeen. The asset at 601 Chelsea Road is 100% leased to Rite Aid of Maryland Inc. and sits on 126 acres and features 36-foot to 38-foot clear height, 55-foot-by-52-foot column spacing, a power capacity of 12,000 amps 277/480-volt, 80,000 square feet ...

