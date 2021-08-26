Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Md. board approves mask requirement for public schools (access required)

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter August 26, 2021

Public school students in Maryland will be required to wear masks when they return to class this fall. The mandate overwhelming approved as part of an emergency regulation by the Maryland State Board of Education Thursday requires the use of masks. Only one member of the 14-person board, Republican former Sen. Gail Bates, voted against the proposal. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo