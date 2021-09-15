Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Coppin State to name PEC Arena floor for former coach ‘Fang’ Mitchell (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 15, 2021

BALTIMORE – Coppin State University has announced that it will name the arena floor at Physical Education Complex Arena after former men’s basketball coach Ron ‘Fang’ Mitchell as part of ‘Fang Day’ on Oct. 16. A special ceremony to honor the legendary Eagles coach will start at 1 pm in PEC Arena, followed by an on-campus ...

