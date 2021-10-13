UMMC Midtown Campus celebrates opening of $70M outpatient tower

More than 100 people, including hospital executives, elected officials, staff members and community leaders, attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 14 for the new $70 million Outpatient Tower at the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) Midtown Campus. The event was also livestreamed and another 185 people took part virtually.
Speakers included Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott; UMMC Midtown President Alison G. Brown, MPH, BSN,; UMMC President and CEO Bert W. O’Malley, MD and Dr. Mohan Suntha, MD, MBA, the president and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS).
The building will house a number of specialty practices, such as the Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology, Ophthalmology, Cardiology and Nephrology. An academic medical team will provide coordinated care to people with multiple, complex conditions – all under one roof.
