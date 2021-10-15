Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Edwards Performance Solutions first to earn accreditation (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff October 15, 2021

The Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Professional (CCP) course curricula from Columbia-based business management consultant Edwards Performance Solutions received a formal award as CMMC Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB) Authorized Training Material (CATM). Edwards is the first in the nation to receive the designation and is cleared to begin filling CCP classrooms. As both a government contractor and commercial ...

