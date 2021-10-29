Cassie Motz

Executive Director

College Bound Foundation

Cassie Motz has been the executive director of the CollegeBound Foundation since January 2014. Previously, she served as deputy chief of staff to Gov. Martin O’Malley, deputy legal counsel to O’Malley, and interim director of the Governor’s Office for Children.

At attorney who graduated from Yale Law School, Motz has also served as a deputy attorney general for the District of Columbia government, as an assistant U.S. attorney and as a law clerk for Judge James Rob- ertson on the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

From June 2014 to March 2015, she was on the University System of Maryland Board of Regents.

What makes you excited about your job?

Seeing the success of the Baltimore City Schools’ students and graduates we serve — and learning from our scholars’ achievements and paths to college graduation. An increasing number of College- Bound scholars are attending college and graduating, and we are expanding our need-based grants and advising during college to more Baltimore City Schools’ graduates.

How has your organization and your work changed because of the pandemic?

During the pandemic, we have tried to meet our CollegeBound scholars where they are. For example, instead of holding an in-person internship and career fair, we created CareerBound – a weekly Zoom series connecting local employers and graduate schools with college students. CareeerBound was extremely successful, with 24 companies and close to 300 Baltimore college students participating, and so we are continuing the Zoom series this fall and winter. We have also supported 125 students with our emergency fund – with over $35,000 awarded to date for food, housing, and other basic needs.