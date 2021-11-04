Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Free skilled trades training launches in one of Harford's poorest communities

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter November 4, 2021

Harford Community College is launching a new center for vocational training, aimed at helping businesses in the area find skilled workers and connecting people in the county’s poorest communities with high-paying jobs.  Harford's Leading Edge Training Center Powered by the Ratcliffe Foundation, which will be housed out of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford & ...

