Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Maryland legislators take aim at growing number of repeat offenders in audits (access required)

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter November 9, 2021

Maryland lawmakers, irritated with a growing number of unsatisfactory audits of state agencies, said legislation may be needed to force compliance.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo