Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Md. Court of Special Appeals sets limits on civil contempt (access required)

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 18, 2021

People cannot be held in civil contempt for having violated a court order if they have come into compliance with it and intend to remain so, Maryland’s second-highest court ruled Wednesday in lifting a contempt citation from a mother who had briefly refused to return her child to the custodial father. Civil contempt also cannot be ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo