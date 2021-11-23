Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Judge OKs $5.4M settlement over Transamerica retirement plan (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 23, 2021

A federal judge has approved a $5.4 million settlement between Baltimore-based Transamerica and its current and former employees who accused the company of offering several poor performing investments in its employee retirement plan. The money will be divided up between roughly 24,000 people based on how long they invested in the funds and how much money ...

