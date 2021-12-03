Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Katie Curran O’Malley launches Maryland attorney general bid (access required)

By: Associated Press December 3, 2021

Former Baltimore judge Katie Curran O’Malley formally announced that she is running for attorney general.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo