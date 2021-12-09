Lisa Williams | Y in Central Md.

Dr. Lisa Williams joined the Y in Central Maryland as its first vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Williams brings to the Y her experience as chief equity officer of Fairfax County Schools. In that role, she provided leadership and oversight of efforts to support the school district’s commitment to centering equitable access, developing an anti-racist organizational culture, and creating culturally responsive practices.

Prior to her time at Fairfax, Williams was the first executive director of equity and cultural proficiency for the Baltimore County Public School System for more than 10 years.

In her new role at the Y, Williams will cultivate and support the organization’s efforts to sustain a diverse, inclusive and equitable environment for the communities we serve. She will champion the implementation of DEI efforts not only across the organization internally, but also focus on ensuring the integration of DEI strategies and programs into all operations and initiatives.