FEATURED MOVER | Elizabeth Wise, UM UCH

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health named Elizabeth Wise, a Pennsylvania hospital executive, as its new president and chief executive officer, effective Jan. 10.

Since 2017, Wise has served as president of Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono and senior vice president, operations, Lehigh Valley Health Network, which includes Lehigh Valley Hospital–Pocono and Lehigh Valley Hospital–Dickson City. She was named president of Lehigh Valley Hospital-Dickson City in 2020 and president, north region in 2021.

During her time with Lehigh Valley Health Network, Wise helped the system to expand and transition through numerous changes in the way health care is delivered in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley and the surrounding region.

Her time with LVH, as well as with large, complex health care organizations in New Jersey, Delaware and the District of Columbia, have provided Wise with the “blend of experience and tenacity to deliver on our shared vision for UM Upper Chesapeake Health,” officials at UM UCH said in a news release.

ABOUT ELIZABETH WISE

Resides in:

I will be relocating from New Jersey to Harford County. I am currently looking for houses in the Havre de Grace, Bel Air and Aberdeen areas.

Education:

Bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Seton Hall University; Master of Science in Nursing and a Master of Business Administration from Rutgers University.

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I would have chosen to be a police officer. Being a police officer involves serving others, getting involved in the community and helping to make where they work a better place. There are many parallels between this and my current role.

Favorite vacation:

My husband and I enjoy the beach and walking on the boardwalk in Ocean City.

When I want to relax, I … :

Read a book (either fiction or nonfiction), clean the house (I actually enjoy cleaning!), watch television and walking.

Favorite book:

My favorite book is the last book that I have read. I alternate between fiction and nonfiction. Any time with family and friends is always fun!

Favorite quotation:

“What we do in life, echoes in eternity.” — From the movie, “Gladiator”