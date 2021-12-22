Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

‘Overreaching’? Case against Ravenell, Treem alarms lawyers as trial concludes (access required)

By: Madeleine O'Neill December 22, 2021

An overflow courtroom next to Kenneth W. Ravenell's federal racketeering trial quietly filled with lawyers Wednesday as the case neared closing arguments. Though few observers agreed to speak to The Daily Record before jurors reach a verdict, it was clear that the case — which ensnared Ravenell and Joshua R. Treem, both celebrated defense lawyers, and ...

