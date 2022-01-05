Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Hunt to retire as head of Leadership Howard County (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff January 5, 2022

Stacie Hunt will retire as president and CEO of Leadership Howard County on June 30 after 20 years of leading the organization.

