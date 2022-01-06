Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Riparian Capital Partners secures $54.7M to finance 2 SFR portfolios in Baltimore (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff January 6, 2022

Riparian Capital Partners of Chevy Chase has secured $54.7 million in financing for two portfolios encompassing 461 single-family rental (SFR) units in Baltimore. The financing was arranged by David Merkin of Eastern Union, one of the country’s largest commercial real estate brokerage firms. Based in Bethesda, Merkin is a managing director in Eastern Union’s Mid-Atlantic Group. The ...

