Frontline Community Services acquires Beltsville office for $4.8M (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff January 10, 2022

Frontline Community Services (FCS), a not-for-profit agency services the Washington area which works with people with disabilities and the less fortunate in the District of Columbia and Maryland, Monday announced it purchased Building F at 6900 Virginia Manor Road in Beltsville for $4.8 million to serve as the organization’s headquarters. FCS purchased the 53,173-square-foot, two-story office building located within ...

